TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Stock Price Up 1.9%

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.39 and last traded at $10.13. 117,886 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 12,604,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.

TAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CICC Research raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America raised shares of TAL Education Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.30 to $4.70 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.94 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TAL Education Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.60.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.35 and its 200 day moving average is $5.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAL. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in TAL Education Group by 135.4% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 244,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 140,916 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in TAL Education Group by 12.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,146,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 130,900 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in TAL Education Group by 105.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 53,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 27,354 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 8.8% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 162,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 13,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 101.5% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 50,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 25,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

