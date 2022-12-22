TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Stock Price Up 1.9%

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.39 and last traded at $10.13. 117,886 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 12,604,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.
TAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CICC Research raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America raised shares of TAL Education Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.30 to $4.70 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.94 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TAL Education Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.60.
TAL Education Group Stock Down 0.9 %
The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.35 and its 200 day moving average is $5.05.
TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.
