Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 265,487 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 2,590,365 shares.The stock last traded at $15.37 and had previously closed at $15.40.
Takeda Pharmaceutical Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $47.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 0.69.
Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Takeda Pharmaceutical
About Takeda Pharmaceutical
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Canada, Latin America, Russia, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, oncology, and neuroscience.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Takeda Pharmaceutical (TAK)
- Are Caterpillar and Deere Setting Up to Rally in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Gets a Jolt as the I-GO™ Arrives in Europe
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
- Institutions Put Bottom In Rite Aid Shares
- Here’s Why You Should Steer Clear of the FedEx Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.