Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 265,487 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 2,590,365 shares.The stock last traded at $15.37 and had previously closed at $15.40.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $47.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Takeda Pharmaceutical

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 4,751,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,524,000 after buying an additional 432,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,242,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,755,000 after buying an additional 509,886 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,387,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,515,000 after purchasing an additional 231,268 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,021,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,265,000 after purchasing an additional 842,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,849,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,953,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. 2.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Canada, Latin America, Russia, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, oncology, and neuroscience.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.