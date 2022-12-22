Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Price Target Increased to $3.50 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $2.50 to $3.50 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Taboola.com from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Taboola.com from $3.50 to $2.25 in a report on Monday, November 14th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Taboola.com from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Taboola.com from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Taboola.com from $3.50 to $2.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $4.43.

Taboola.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TBLA opened at $2.66 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $673.86 million, a P/E ratio of -24.18 and a beta of 1.55. Taboola.com has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $8.16.

Institutional Trading of Taboola.com

Taboola.com ( NASDAQ:TBLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. Taboola.com had a positive return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $332.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.43 million. Research analysts forecast that Taboola.com will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taboola.com by 46.7% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 4,982,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,157 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Taboola.com by 171.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,912,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,190,000 after buying an additional 2,473,366 shares during the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation acquired a new position in Taboola.com during the first quarter worth $7,369,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Taboola.com by 9.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 959,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 81,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Taboola.com by 68.2% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 812,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 329,398 shares during the last quarter. 44.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taboola.com Company Profile

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

Featured Articles

