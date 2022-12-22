Syscoin (SYS) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.08 Million

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000640 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $79.82 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Syscoin has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Syscoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,625.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.72 or 0.00599797 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.42 or 0.00267153 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00041589 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 750,415,318 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Syscoin is syscoin.org/news. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org.

Syscoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin is a decentralized and open source project founded in 2014 by the founders of Blockchain Foundry, who remain Syscoin's core developers. The core project has been guided by Syscoin Foundation since 2019.Discord”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Syscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.