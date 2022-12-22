Syscoin (SYS) Achieves Market Cap of $79.52 Million

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. Syscoin has a market cap of $79.52 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000631 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Syscoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,787.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.65 or 0.00599556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.54 or 0.00265311 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00041322 BTC.

About Syscoin

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 750,398,833 coins. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official message board is syscoin.org/news.

Buying and Selling Syscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin is a decentralized and open source project founded in 2014 by the founders of Blockchain Foundry, who remain Syscoin's core developers. The core project has been guided by Syscoin Foundation since 2019.Discord”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Syscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.