Synthetix (SNX) Achieves Market Cap of $388.35 Million

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. One Synthetix coin can currently be purchased for $1.56 or 0.00009291 BTC on major exchanges. Synthetix has a total market capitalization of $388.35 million and approximately $17.37 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Synthetix has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001721 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000273 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000339 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $902.18 or 0.05374261 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.28 or 0.00496074 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000200 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,941.80 or 0.29438165 BTC.
About Synthetix
Synthetix’s genesis date was March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 310,175,885 coins and its circulating supply is 249,091,672 coins. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Synthetix’s official message board is research.synthetix.io. Synthetix’s official website is www.synthetix.io.
Buying and Selling Synthetix
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using U.S. dollars.
