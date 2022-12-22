Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Receives $152.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $152.50.

SYNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Synaptics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Synaptics from $180.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Synaptics from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Synaptics from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Synaptics from $205.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synaptics

In other news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 12,299 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $1,088,461.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,403 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,009,165.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,822 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.58, for a total value of $194,188.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,474 shares in the company, valued at $4,526,878.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,487 shares of company stock valued at $6,513,733. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synaptics

Synaptics Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYNA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Synaptics by 10.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,014,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,000,402,000 after buying an additional 481,832 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Synaptics by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,031,576 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $399,165,000 after buying an additional 81,661 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Synaptics by 4.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,517,214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $150,219,000 after buying an additional 68,091 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Synaptics by 38.9% during the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 688,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,139,000 after buying an additional 192,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Synaptics by 34.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 581,945 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,098,000 after buying an additional 149,514 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYNA stock opened at $97.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.27. Synaptics has a 12 month low of $81.13 and a 12 month high of $296.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.12. Synaptics had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $448.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Synaptics will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

