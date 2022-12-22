sUSD Trading 0.2% Higher Over Last Week (SUSD)

sUSD (SUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. During the last seven days, sUSD has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One sUSD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00005976 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. sUSD has a market cap of $52.86 million and $4.90 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

sUSD Token Profile

sUSD launched on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 52,607,168 tokens. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io. The official message board for sUSD is blog.synthetix.io.

sUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms.”

