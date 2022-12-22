Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock Price Down 5.2% Following Insider Selling

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $25.80 and last traded at $25.80. 19,170 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,904,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.22.

Specifically, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $116,229.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,440,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,898,858.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $82,873.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,573,621.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $116,229.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,440,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,898,858.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 245,213 shares of company stock valued at $6,606,837. 4.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities started coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sunrun in a report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Sunrun from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.63.

Sunrun Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 93.87 and a beta of 2.20.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.97. The company had revenue of $631.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.20 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 3.35%. Research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunrun

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the first quarter worth $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 64.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Sunrun by 3,750.0% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Sunrun by 92.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sunrun

(Get Rating)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.