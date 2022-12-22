Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Gap Down to $19.73

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.73, but opened at $18.99. Sunnova Energy International shares last traded at $18.65, with a volume of 6,457 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on NOVA. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “positive” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a “positive” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.53.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.26). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 34.38% and a negative return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $149.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.49 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

