Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Shares Gap Up to $4.80

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.80, but opened at $5.06. Studio City International shares last traded at $5.02, with a volume of 1,513 shares traded.

Studio City International Stock Up 5.2 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of ($2.79) million during the quarter. Studio City International had a negative net margin of 286.51% and a negative return on equity of 29.01%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Studio City International stock. Silver Point Capital L.P. raised its position in shares of Studio City International Holdings Limited ( NYSE:MSC Get Rating ) by 90.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,279,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,936,918 shares during the period. Studio City International comprises about 8.6% of Silver Point Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Silver Point Capital L.P. owned approximately 26.44% of Studio City International worth $170,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 36.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. The company operates Studio City Casino with 250 mass market gaming tables; approximately 947 gaming machines; and 45 VIP rolling chip tables. Its resort provides various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 luxury hotel rooms; food and beverage outlets; figure-8 Ferris wheel; a night club and karaoke; a 5,000-seat live performance arena; and approximately 27,000 square meters of complementary retail space.

