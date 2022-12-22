Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Shares Gap Up to $4.80

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.80, but opened at $5.06. Studio City International shares last traded at $5.02, with a volume of 1,513 shares traded.
Studio City International Stock Up 5.2 %
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.78.
Studio City International (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of ($2.79) million during the quarter. Studio City International had a negative net margin of 286.51% and a negative return on equity of 29.01%.
Institutional Trading of Studio City International
About Studio City International
Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. The company operates Studio City Casino with 250 mass market gaming tables; approximately 947 gaming machines; and 45 VIP rolling chip tables. Its resort provides various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 luxury hotel rooms; food and beverage outlets; figure-8 Ferris wheel; a night club and karaoke; a 5,000-seat live performance arena; and approximately 27,000 square meters of complementary retail space.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Studio City International (MSC)
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
- Institutions Put Bottom In Rite Aid Shares
- Here’s Why You Should Steer Clear of the FedEx Bounce
- Why Did Viking Therapeutics Stock Skyrocket
- NIKE, Inc Swooshes Higher On Results And Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Studio City International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Studio City International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.