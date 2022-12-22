Strike Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.21 Million (STRK)

Strike (STRK) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. One Strike token can now be bought for approximately $9.95 or 0.00059247 BTC on exchanges. Strike has a market capitalization of $34.72 million and $1.21 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Strike has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Strike Token Profile

Strike’s genesis date was March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,491,352 tokens. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Strike is strike.org. Strike’s official message board is medium.com/strikefinance.

Strike Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and from borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strike should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

