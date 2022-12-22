Strategic Equity Management Sells 826 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Strategic Equity Management cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Strategic Equity Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Strategic Equity Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 33.6% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,305,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,904,000 after buying an additional 328,437 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,324,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14,992.8% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 155,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,343,000 after buying an additional 154,876 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 34.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 476,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,517,000 after buying an additional 122,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 948,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,363,000 after buying an additional 102,081 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOT traded down $4.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $178.24. 1,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,045. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $182.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.72. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $163.55 and a fifty-two week high of $257.65.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

