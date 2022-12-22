Strategic Equity Management Sells 53,655 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Strategic Equity Management lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 106,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,655 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 4.9% of Strategic Equity Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Strategic Equity Management’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $11,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2,729.3% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 227,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,032,000 after buying an additional 219,324 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $5,753,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 28.2% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 196,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,627,000 after buying an additional 43,255 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 332.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 46.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the period.

Shares of SHV stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $109.85. 9,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,821,811. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.98. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.73 and a 12-month high of $110.42.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

