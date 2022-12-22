Strategic Equity Management Has $4.02 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Strategic Equity Management grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 1.7% of Strategic Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Strategic Equity Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2,338.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,265,000 after buying an additional 24,598 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 4,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $3.47 on Thursday, hitting $172.43. The company had a trading volume of 446,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,536,852. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.50 and a 1 year high of $227.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $179.67 and a 200-day moving average of $179.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

