Strategic Equity Management Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Strategic Equity Management grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF makes up about 3.6% of Strategic Equity Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Strategic Equity Management owned approximately 0.21% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $8,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. 55I LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 660.9% during the first quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after buying an additional 16,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 256.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,295,000 after buying an additional 28,515 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of IWY stock traded down $2.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $120.40. 5,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,818. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.66 and a fifty-two week high of $176.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.39.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

