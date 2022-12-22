Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $69.41

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $69.41 and traded as high as $80.04. Strategic Education shares last traded at $79.96, with a volume of 110,793 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on STRA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $82.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Strategic Education Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Strategic Education Dividend Announcement

Strategic Education ( NASDAQ:STRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $263.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.41 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.94%.

Institutional Trading of Strategic Education

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STRA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Strategic Education by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 403,630 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $24,788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the third quarter worth $344,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 38.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,937 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the third quarter worth $738,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 62.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 12,960 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

