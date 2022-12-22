StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fanhua from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th.
Fanhua Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of FANH opened at $8.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.46 million, a P/E ratio of 82.00 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.24. Fanhua has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $8.79.
Institutional Trading of Fanhua
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FANH. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Fanhua during the 2nd quarter valued at about $668,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fanhua by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,090,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,936,000 after purchasing an additional 77,719 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Fanhua by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 515,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 22,356 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Fanhua during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fanhua during the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. 19.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Fanhua
Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.
