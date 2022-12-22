StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Associated Capital Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of NYSE AC traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.31. 986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,577. Associated Capital Group has a 1 year low of $33.69 and a 1 year high of $47.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.27 million, a P/E ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 1.13.

In other Associated Capital Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $29,310.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Associated Capital Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Associated Capital Group by 13.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 78,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. 9.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

