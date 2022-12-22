StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust Price Performance

Marine Petroleum Trust stock opened at $7.47 on Friday. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.97 and its 200 day moving average is $8.24.

Marine Petroleum Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.244 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marine Petroleum Trust

Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Marine Petroleum Trust ( NASDAQ:MARPS Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,069 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 1.80% of Marine Petroleum Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. As of June 30, 2022, the company had an overriding royalty interest in 55 oil and natural gas leases covering approximately 199,868 gross acres located in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas.

