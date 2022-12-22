StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Birks Group (NYSE:BGI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSE:BGI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Birks Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE BGI opened at $5.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.18. Birks Group has a 52 week low of $4.29 and a 52 week high of $5.99.
About Birks Group
