Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY)

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 36,085 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 182% compared to the average daily volume of 12,793 put options.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XLY traded down $3.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $128.42. The stock had a trading volume of 580,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,431,608. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.34 and its 200-day moving average is $148.09. Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 52 week low of $129.69 and a 52 week high of $211.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 262.0% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 17,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 12,828 shares during the last quarter. American Trust bought a new stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 33.7% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after buying an additional 7,565 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 80.1% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,868,000 after acquiring an additional 12,077 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

About Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

