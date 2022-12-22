STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Acquired by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. STERIS makes up about 1.7% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC owned about 0.06% of STERIS worth $9,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 16.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,506 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in STERIS by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in STERIS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $195,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 64.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 576,388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $139,353,000 after buying an additional 225,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 0.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,959,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STE stock opened at $181.48 on Thursday. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $159.21 and a 52-week high of $255.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of -1,649.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.59.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. STERIS had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 12.75%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. STERIS’s payout ratio is -1,708.94%.

STE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.40.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

