Steem (STEEM) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $5.32 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One Steem coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000946 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Steem has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. Steem has a market cap of $67.35 million and approximately $5.32 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,856.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000438 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.46 or 0.00388319 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00022238 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $147.34 or 0.00874119 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002045 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00097625 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.72 or 0.00597523 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005938 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.76 or 0.00265543 BTC.
About Steem
Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 422,590,597 coins. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Steem Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.
