Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $42.28

Shares of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $42.28 and traded as low as $42.00. Steel Partners shares last traded at $42.98, with a volume of 2,527 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Steel Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.
The company has a market cap of $928.79 million, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.
