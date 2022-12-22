Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC cut its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,120 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,539 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $9,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in Starbucks by 1.2% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Starbucks by 0.7% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,352 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 1.6% during the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 3.3% during the second quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 1.8% during the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Fubon Bank raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.96.

SBUX stock traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $97.19. 94,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,677,143. The company has a market capitalization of $111.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.90. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $117.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.29.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.18%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

