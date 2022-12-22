Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $24.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $27.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.89.

Spirit Airlines Trading Up 2.5 %

SAVE opened at $19.81 on Tuesday. Spirit Airlines has a twelve month low of $15.92 and a twelve month high of $28.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.14 and a 200-day moving average of $22.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Spirit Airlines ( NYSE:SAVE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Spirit Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spirit Airlines will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keebeck Alpha LP raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 1.0% in the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 51,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 17.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 3.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 8.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 164.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

