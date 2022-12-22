Spire (NYSE:SR) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Spire from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Spire from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. TheStreet downgraded Spire from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Spire from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Spire from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.86.

Spire Stock Performance

SR opened at $68.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.40. Spire has a 52-week low of $61.52 and a 52-week high of $79.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.73 and its 200-day moving average is $70.43.

Spire Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.36%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 37,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Spire by 15.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spire by 39.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after acquiring an additional 16,774 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Spire by 47.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 73.9% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Spire Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

Featured Articles

