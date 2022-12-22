Spell Token (SPELL) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5.47 Million

Spell Token (SPELL) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 21st. Over the last seven days, Spell Token has traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar. One Spell Token token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Spell Token has a total market cap of $55.98 million and $5.47 million worth of Spell Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Spell Token

Spell Token’s genesis date was May 27th, 2021. Spell Token’s total supply is 196,008,739,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,405,628,969 tokens. Spell Token’s official website is abracadabra.money. Spell Token’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Spell Token is abracadabramoney.medium.com.

Spell Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Users, the Spellcasters, can provide collateral in the form of various interesting bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more.With this, users can mint and borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that can be swapped for any other traditional stable coin.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spell Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spell Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spell Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

