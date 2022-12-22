SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Cambridge Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,252.2% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $445.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $446.59 and a 200 day moving average of $439.77. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $398.11 and a fifty-two week high of $524.18.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

