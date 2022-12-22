SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $376,000. United Bank grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 31,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 116.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 290,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,241,000 after buying an additional 2,048,201 shares during the period. 55I LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $376,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

SDY stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $124.54. 6,160 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,816. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.79. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $110.55 and a 1-year high of $133.22.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.