SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) Holdings Boosted by First Command Bank

First Command Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Get Rating) by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,414,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,258,457 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF makes up approximately 12.4% of First Command Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. First Command Bank owned about 1.22% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF worth $85,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 74,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 52,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 6,081 shares during the period. Ford Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $664,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 15.1% during the third quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 24,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYD traded down $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $38.95. 34,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,462,949. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $34.79 and a 1-year high of $45.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.88.

