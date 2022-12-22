SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Stake Increased by Alta Wealth Advisors LLC

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 109,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,189 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 3.9% of Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 352,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,679,000 after buying an additional 10,833 shares in the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 24,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 7,442 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 40.1% during the third quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 24,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of SPYG stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.49. The stock had a trading volume of 42,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,935,730. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $47.91 and a 12-month high of $73.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.19.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

