SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Stock Position Increased by BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.

BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,911 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 5.6% of BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPLG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 219.3% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded down $0.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.50. The company had a trading volume of 122,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,985,605. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $56.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.90.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

