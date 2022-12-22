SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Position Reduced by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC reduced its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% in the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 73.7% in the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 315.6% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $168.80 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $193.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.02.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

