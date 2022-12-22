S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Acquired by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at $1,969,000. Markel Corp grew its position in S&P Global by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in S&P Global by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 464,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,583,000 after purchasing an additional 156,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in S&P Global by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded down $4.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $332.54. The company had a trading volume of 4,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,187. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.32 and a twelve month high of $481.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $333.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $342.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.07.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.14. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPGI. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $397.00 price objective (down from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total transaction of $369,271.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,925.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.