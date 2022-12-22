Sow Good (OTCMKTS:ANFC) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.75

Sow Good Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANFC – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.75 and traded as high as $3.46. Sow Good shares last traded at $3.46, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Sow Good Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 7.20.

Sow Good Company Profile

Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to identify and evaluate businesses or assets with a view to complete a qualifying transaction. The company was formerly known as Ante5, Inc and changed its name to Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc in April 2012. Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

