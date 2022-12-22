South Shore Capital Advisors Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

South Shore Capital Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,171. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.36. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $18.84.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

