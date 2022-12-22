South Mountain Merger (OTCMKTS:SMMCU) Shares Up 1.3%

South Mountain Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:SMMCU – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.69 and last traded at $19.69. 300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 2,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.44.
South Mountain Merger Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.69.
South Mountain Merger Company Profile
South Mountain Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.
