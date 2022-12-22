Sourceless (STR) Price Up 11.7% Over Last Week

Sourceless (STR) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. Sourceless has a total market capitalization of $165.91 million and approximately $384.83 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sourceless token can now be purchased for about $0.0079 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Sourceless has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sourceless alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00014814 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036758 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00041534 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005935 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00020445 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.25 or 0.00227237 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003788 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Sourceless Token Profile

Sourceless (CRYPTO:STR) is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00790083 USD and is down -1.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $385.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sourceless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sourceless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.