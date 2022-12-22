Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SON. Bank of America raised shares of Sonoco Products from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Sonoco Products from $65.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Sonoco Products from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Sonoco Products from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.29.

Shares of NYSE:SON traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.28. The stock had a trading volume of 320,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,938. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $51.52 and a 1 year high of $67.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.74.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.17. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $38,207.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the 3rd quarter worth $863,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 52,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 3.0% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 96,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 138.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 12,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.4% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 36,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

