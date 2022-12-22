SOHO China (OTCMKTS:SOHOF) Trading Up 0.1%

SOHO China Limited (OTCMKTS:SOHOF – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. 1,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 5,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

SOHO China Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.18.

SOHO China Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SOHO China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, and property leasing and management activities in People's Republic of China. It also operates serviced hotels. The company holds properties in Beijing and Shanghai. SOHO China Limited was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SOHO China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOHO China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.