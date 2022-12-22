Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) CFO Richard Walker Purchases 75,000 Shares

Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) CFO Richard Walker purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.07 per share, for a total transaction of $80,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,355.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Skillsoft Stock Up 14.3 %

SKIL stock opened at $1.28 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Skillsoft Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $9.84.

Get Skillsoft alerts:

Institutional Trading of Skillsoft

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benefit Street Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skillsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,264,000. Founder Collective GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skillsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Skillsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Skillsoft by 231.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 264,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 184,894 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Skillsoft by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,451,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 248,814 shares during the period. 72.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Skillsoft Company Profile

Several research analysts have weighed in on SKIL shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Skillsoft from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Skillsoft from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Skillsoft from $13.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Skillsoft from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skillsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

(Get Rating)

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Content, Global Knowledge, and SumTotal segments. It offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skillsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.