Sippican Capital Advisors Sells 50 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Sippican Capital Advisors cut its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Hershey were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Hershey by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its position in Hershey by 359.3% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HSY shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.75.

Insider Activity at Hershey

Hershey Stock Up 0.6 %

In other news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.82, for a total value of $339,927.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,422,884.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.82, for a total transaction of $339,927.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,422,884.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.83, for a total value of $168,622.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,263,857.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 43,524 shares of company stock valued at $9,807,121 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $234.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $48.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.35. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $187.27 and a one year high of $242.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $231.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

Hershey Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.