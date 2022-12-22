Sippican Capital Advisors Raises Stock Position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Sippican Capital Advisors grew its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at $24,437,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 76.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,989,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,936,000 after buying an additional 862,502 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,021,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,265,000 after acquiring an additional 842,139 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,828,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,709,000 after acquiring an additional 835,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,243,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,458,000 after purchasing an additional 567,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE TAK opened at $15.40 on Thursday. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 52-week low of $12.28 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.82. The firm has a market cap of $47.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Canada, Latin America, Russia, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, oncology, and neuroscience.

