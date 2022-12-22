Sippican Capital Advisors Increases Stake in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Sippican Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,123 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors owned approximately 0.08% of Pathward Financial worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASH. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 223,329 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial during the third quarter worth $266,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 59.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,329 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 7,991 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 10.7% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,728 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments raised its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 15,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Pathward Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CASH shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pathward Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Pathward Financial from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pathward Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.25.

Pathward Financial Stock Performance

Pathward Financial Dividend Announcement

Shares of CASH opened at $43.25 on Thursday. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.16 and a 12-month high of $63.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Pathward Financial’s payout ratio is presently 3.82%.

Pathward Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pathward Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathward Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.