Sippican Capital Advisors Cuts Stock Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Sippican Capital Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. Coterra Energy comprises about 1.8% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTRA. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,472,575,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,268,599,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,802,238,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,493,855,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,000,797,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.33.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

CTRA opened at $25.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.48. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.39 and a 1-year high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 44.15%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.85%. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.12%.

Insider Transactions at Coterra Energy

In related news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $138,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,239,868.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

