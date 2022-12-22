Sippican Capital Advisors Boosts Stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,035 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 142.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management raised its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 50.6% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Performance

Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $10.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.86. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $24.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

GT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Goodyear Tire & Rubber has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.19.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Recommended Stories

