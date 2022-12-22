Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.44

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.44 and traded as high as $8.62. Sims shares last traded at $8.62, with a volume of 219 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SMSMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sims from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Sims from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get Sims alerts:

Sims Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.49.

Sims Increases Dividend

Sims Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1551 per share. This represents a yield of 4.92%. This is an increase from Sims’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd.

(Get Rating)

Sims Ltd. engages in the recycling of metal and electronics. It operates through the following segments: North America Metals (NAM), Australia, New Zealand Metals (ANZ), UK Metal (UK), Global Trading, Investment in SA Recycling (SAR), Sims Lifecycle Services (SLS), and Unallocated. The NAM segment consists of subsidiaries and joint ventures in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sims Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sims and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.