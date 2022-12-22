Silex Systems (OTCMKTS:SILXY) Stock Price Down 3%

Silex Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:SILXY – Get Rating) fell 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as 9.65 and last traded at 9.65. 2,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 4,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at 9.94.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Silex Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of 9.56.
Silex Systems Limited, a technology commercialization company, engages in the research and development, commercialization, and license of SILEX laser uranium enrichment technology in Australia. It operates through three segments: Silex Systems, Translucent, and Silex USA. The company also develops cREO, a semiconductor technology.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Silex Systems (SILXY)
