Silex Systems (OTCMKTS:SILXY) Stock Price Down 3%

Silex Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:SILXY – Get Rating) fell 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as 9.65 and last traded at 9.65. 2,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 4,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at 9.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Silex Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Silex Systems alerts:

Silex Systems Trading Down 3.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of 9.56.

About Silex Systems

Silex Systems Limited, a technology commercialization company, engages in the research and development, commercialization, and license of SILEX laser uranium enrichment technology in Australia. It operates through three segments: Silex Systems, Translucent, and Silex USA. The company also develops cREO, a semiconductor technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silex Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silex Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.